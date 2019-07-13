76-year-old woman sitting in car in Queens shot in the neck

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was wounded in a shooting in Queens Friday night.
The incident happened just after 10:30 in front of 117-17 Guy R Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica.
Police say the suspect displayed a gun and fired one round at a group of men.
A 76-year-old woman who was sitting in her parked car was shot in the back of her neck. She was an unintended target, police said.
The woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition. The gunman fled in an unknown direction after the shooting.
The NYPD released video of the man they are looking for and described him as: male black, dark complexion, thin build with curly black hair, he was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, white Nike sneakers and black jeans.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
