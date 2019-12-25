Suspect sought for stealing from blind woman at Port Authority Bus Terminal

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for the heartless thief who robbed a blind woman at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan.Port Authority Police released photos of the man who is wanted for the incident Dec. 20 at about 12:15 p.m.Investigators say he approached the 45-year-old victim who was standing with her 10-year-old daughter inside the terminal's South Wing near the main concourse information booth.The girl was sorting money in her mother's wallet when police say the suspect reached in and took $70.Anyone with information is asked to call the PAPD's Central Police Desk at 201-239-3500 and/or the on-duty Detective Sergeant.----------