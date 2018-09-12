Suspect sought in attempted rape of woman on Upper West Side

NEW YORK (WABC) --Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an attempted rape of a woman on the Upper West Side.
The NYPD said the incident happened Monday night at about 11:15 in the vicinity of 110th Street and Central Park West.
A 32-year-old woman was approached by a man who tried to strike up a conversation with her.
As she walked away, police say he followed her, said he had a gun and threatened to sexually assault her.
The woman was able to get the attention of passersby and the suspect took off on foot.
There were no injuries.
The NYPD described the suspect as a male Hispanic, approximately 6'.00", last seen wearing a Purple sweat shirt and dark color pants.
