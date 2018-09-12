Suspect sought in attempted rape of woman on Upper West Side

(NYPD photo of suspect)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an attempted rape of a woman on the Upper West Side.

The NYPD said the incident happened Monday night at about 11:15 in the vicinity of 110th Street and Central Park West.

A 32-year-old woman was approached by a man who tried to strike up a conversation with her.

As she walked away, police say he followed her, said he had a gun and threatened to sexually assault her.

The woman was able to get the attention of passersby and the suspect took off on foot.

There were no injuries.

The NYPD described the suspect as a male Hispanic, approximately 6'.00", last seen wearing a Purple sweat shirt and dark color pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted rapesexual assaultManhattanNew York CityUpper West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
7 NYPD officers arrested in connection with prostitution ring
Florence Track: Life-threatening Category 3 storm spins toward Carolinas
Florence path: Carolinas prepare for direct hit
Worker trapped, believed dead after Brooklyn wall collapse
Police: Teen girl fatally stabs love rival in classroom
2 young fathers killed when SUV slams into LI gas station
Man found dead on side of Long Island highway
Exclusive: Detective claims NYPD cover-up after assault
Show More
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Gov. Cuomo, Nixon make final pushes on eve of NY primary
Stepdad accused of shooting kids with needle-tipped Nerf darts
Man sentenced for throwing cat off balcony, stomping it to death
Flight instructor involved in 2016 plane crash arrested
More News