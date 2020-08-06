Suspect sought in fight and fatal fall down staircase at Penn Station

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fight that led to a deadly fall at New York's Penn Station.

Police say a man seen in surveillance pictures got into an argument with the victim Tuesday night inside Penn Station.

The suspect is accused of forcing the man down a set of stairs, where he hit his head.

The victim, who has not been identified was found dead in the stairway.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect seen in the pictures is urged to contact police.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

