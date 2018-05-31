Suspect sought in groping of 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn

Police are searching for the man accused of groping a child on the street in Brooklyn, and they're hoping surveillance images will lead to an arrest.The incident happened on 66th Street in Bensonhurst last Wednesday afternoon.Authorities say the suspect approached the 11-year-old girl and grabbed her buttocks.The individual is described as a white man in his 60s, about 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-5 with salt and pepper hair, blue eyes and medium build. He was last seen wearing white shirt, dark colored shorts and black sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------