Suspect sought in groping of 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect in Bensonhurst.

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn --
Police are searching for the man accused of groping a child on the street in Brooklyn, and they're hoping surveillance images will lead to an arrest.

The incident happened on 66th Street in Bensonhurst last Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the suspect approached the 11-year-old girl and grabbed her buttocks.

The individual is described as a white man in his 60s, about 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-5 with salt and pepper hair, blue eyes and medium build. He was last seen wearing white shirt, dark colored shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

UPDATE: Police announced Thursday that 65-year-old Janos Meszakos has been arrested in this case. He is charged with sex abuse, forcible touching, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, and harassment.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gropingchild abuseBensonhurstBrooklynNew York City
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News