Police searching for man suspected of raping, robbing woman in her Brooklyn apartment

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on the rape and robbery of a Brooklyn woman.

Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a rape and robbery in Brooklyn early Friday morning.

The incident was reported inside an apartment near 52nd Street and 7th Avenue in Sunset Park around 1 a.m.

Police said the man knocked on the victim's apartment door and forced his way inside when she opened it. He then forced her into her bedroom, showed a gun and raped her, police said Saturday.

When the man demanded cash, the victim complied and gave him $500 before he tied her arms with a sweater and ran away.

The victim freed herself and called police.

The man is described as an Asian man in his 30s and 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He has tattoos on his left arm and was carrying a messenger bag at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

