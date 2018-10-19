Suspect sought in string of violent Upper Manhattan robberies

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police in Manhattan are searching for a suspect believed to be linked to at least five violent robberies.

The robberies have all happened since August.

The suspect apparently chooses to attack his victims while they are close to or inside their apartment buildings.

The most recent incident happened in Washington Heights near Haven and West 177th Street.

Police say the suspect robbed three people in that same night, on October 1st in and around their buildings in Washington Heights.

Each time, he brandished a gun. One time, he even pointed the gun at the victim's head before getting away with cash and a watch.

In September, police say the same man strong-armed a woman out of her cash and credit cards.

He was also caught on video in Hamilton Heights holding a gun and then putting the victim in a chokehold back on August 10th.

He caused that victim to pass out before rummaging through his pockets and taking his cash.

Police are warning people in the area to be on the lookout.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

