Suspect stabs woman, barricades herself in Bronx apartment, NYPD says

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- A 28-year-old woman is facing charges in a brutal stabbing in the Bronx.

It happened in the 700 block of East 243rd Street in Wakefield.

Police say 28-year-old Ysenia Carbajal barricaded herself inside an apartment after stabbing a 20-year-old woman several times.

MORE NEWS: Child wounded when shots fired into New Jersey home
EMBED More News Videos

A 12-year-old boy was wounded when someone fired at least one shot into a Newark home during an apparent drive-by shooting, authorities said.



The victim is in critical condition this morning.

Carbajal has been charged with assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.

TOP NEWS: 2 NYPD officers shot in Queens released from hospital on Thanksgiving
EMBED More News Videos

The officers were greeted with bagpipes and applause from fellow officers.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybronxwakefieldstabbing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Staten Island bar that declared itself 'autonomous zone' shut down
UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
14-month-old girl stabbed, allegedly attacked by 9-year-old brother in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Brisk and chilly
Couple welcomes 3 babies to world during COVID-19 pandemic
COVID Live Updates: CDC changing quarantine guidelines
1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes, panel recommends
Show More
DOJ probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon
Actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender
Injured 20-pound swan rescued from fast lane of Long Island Expressway
MLB players team up to bring food, supplies to NYC residents
New book gives clues to find hidden treasure chest
More TOP STORIES News