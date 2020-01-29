Suspect surrenders for $500,000 jewelry theft from former 76ers star Allen Iverson, source says

PHILADELPHIA -- The man being sought for the theft of $500,000 worth of jewelry belonging to former Philadelphia 76ers superstar Allen Iverson has turned himself in.

Police say 21-year-old Christopher Daniel surrendered to police on Tuesday.

Christopher Daniel



Sources tell sister station Action News that Daniel confessed and has returned the bag full of jewelry.

According to the source, video shows Daniel lurking in the Sofitel Hotel in Center City on Monday morning.

One of Iverson's friends left the backpack sitting on a chair in the lobby and, the source says, the suspect is seen picking it up and walking out.

A source tells Action News that Iverson was in the hotel on Monday but was not in the lobby at the time of the theft.

Daniel is facing multiple theft charges.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniatheftaction news sportsallen iversonu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos critical after suicide attempt
All 9 bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
LIVE | President Trump holds 'Keep America Great' rally at Jersey Shore
Escaped prisoner hides in ceiling at Newark Airport
Man who served 25 years for NYC rape has conviction overturned
U.S. Postal Service mailboxes broken into, emptied in NJ
LI county to probe social services after allegedly abused boy dies
Show More
NYC officials: City is ready for potential coronavirus cases
7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica
FDA warns Purell to stop making unverified health claims
Coach killed in California helicopter crash remembered by husband
GOP doesn't have votes to block Bolton, McConnell concedes
More TOP STORIES News