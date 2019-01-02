Suspect surrenders in brutal attempted rape in Brooklyn, woman punched in back of head

Jim Dolan reports on the suspect who is under arrest and facing charges in the brutal attempted rape of a woman in Brooklyn.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A suspect is under arrest and facing charges in the brutal attempted rape of a woman in Brooklyn.

Police say the man approached the 26-year-old victim in the first floor landing of an apartment building in Williamsburg, punched her in the back of the head, got on top of her, and tried to pull her underwear down.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on New Year's Day near South 2nd and Havemeyer streets.

When the woman resisted, the suspect ran away towards Marcy Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, 30-year-old Manuel Almonte was arrested and charged with attempted rape, burglary, sex abuse, forcible touching, assault and harassment.

Police say he surrendered to the 90th Precinct at 8 a.m. Wednesday amid urging by his family members.

