PHILADELPHIA --
The Philadelphia man being sought for the murder of a mother in front of her baby early Friday morning has surrendered to police.

Tyrese Lynch, 32, surrendered to Philadelphia police around noon Monday for the killing of his girlfriend, Isis Williams.

Authorities found Williams dead around 4 a.m. inside a home on the 6300 block of North Woodstock Street in Logan.

Police believe Lynch shot Williams in the head with her 5-day-old daughter in a crib just steps away.

The victim's aunt, Aspara Agyeman, said Williams was on the phone with her mother when gunshots rang out.

"Her mother heard the shots," she said.

The mother of three had just given birth just days before, and the baby girl, now 1 week old, is staying with Agyeman.

"Even though I may be the one that ends up raising her, she's going to know that Isis is her mother and that she was loved," she said.

On a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral costs, a family member wrote the relationship between Williams and Lynch was abusive.

Investigators said there were signs of a struggle in the home and that furniture was overturned. The baby was not injured.

Neighbors said they heard an argument before Williams was found.

"He was calling her derogatory names," neighbor Melvina Hall said. "It was very loud."

A vigil is planned for Monday evening to remember Williams in her neighborhood.

