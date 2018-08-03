Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a tattoo artist in the Bronx.The suspect got the tattoo last month and returned weeks later to argue with the 35-year-old artist.The fight escalated and the suspect stabbed the victim twice in his thigh.The suspect is described as a black man, with a thin build, black hair with blond streaks, and shoulder length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black jeans, and a pair of Jordan Space Jams sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------