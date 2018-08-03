Suspect unhappy with tattoo returns and stabs artist in Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

The victim was stabbed twice in his thigh.

Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a tattoo artist in the Bronx.

The suspect got the tattoo last month and returned weeks later to argue with the 35-year-old artist.

The fight escalated and the suspect stabbed the victim twice in his thigh.

The suspect is described as a black man, with a thin build, black hair with blond streaks, and shoulder length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black jeans, and a pair of Jordan Space Jams sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingtattooBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Downed trees, powerlines after tornado warning in Queens
Inwood rezoning protesters sleep in councilman's office
AMBER ALERT: Girl in 'extreme danger' after possible abduction
Sergeant placed on modified duty after shooting man in Brooklyn
1 dead, 17-year-old in custody after hit-and-run in Huntington
Mollie Tibbetts' family announces $172,000 reward fund
Heartbroken brother speaks out about killing of Bronx teen
Bad weather forces Beyonce and Jay-Z fans inside stadium
Show More
Driver takes plea deal after 2 killed in search for dirt bike
Bystanders watch as mother throws young daughter off bridge
Self-professed serial killer hears voices, lawyer says
NYC: Victim of peace officer sex assault can't sue
Scammers targeting Spectrum customers: What you need to know
More News