Suspect wanted for allegedly putting swastika sticker on Manhattan subway

The man is accused of putting the sticker on the train and then running away at Bleecker Street.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man seen placing a swastika sticker on a subway train in Manhattan.

Officers released a picture of the suspect.

The incident happened back on November 4th just before noon.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a Hispanic man, in his 40s, 5'10" tall, 170lbs and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

