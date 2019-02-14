Suspect wanted for attacking woman with bat in Wyandanch

There is new video of the suspect wanted for attacking a woman with a bat in Suffolk County.Video shows the man swinging a bat towards the woman in Wyandanch.Police say the attack happened in the front yard of a home on Garden City Avenue back in November.A $5,000 reward is being offered in this case.Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.----------