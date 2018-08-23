Suspect wanted for burglarizing homes in North Brunswick while residents sleep

NORTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in North Brunswick are warning residents about a burglary spree that's taken place over the last several weeks.

Officials say a suspect has entered several homes during overnight hours, while people were inside and sleeping, and burglarized them.

The homes which reported burglaries were all located in the area of Georges Road and Rt. 130.

Police say the suspect has gotten away with alcohol and car keys during the burglaries, even stealing the car and getting away with it in most cases.

Authorities also say that during the reported incidents, no resident was ever woken up or came in contact with the suspect.

Officials urge residents to lock all of their first-floor windows during late hours and to pay close attention to any suspicious noises they hear.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Brunswick Police Department at 732-247-0922.

