Suspect wanted for exposing himself to 2 11-year-old girls in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who exposed himself to two young girls in Brooklyn.
The incidents happened the morning of Oct. 3 in the vicinity of 72nd Street and 12th Avenue in Dyker Heights.
Police say an 11-year-old girl was walking in the area when a man driving a black Dodge pick-up truck with a cover called her over to the vehicle.
When she approached, police say the suspect had his private parts exposed and was touching himself.
The girl fled and the man drove away southbound on 12th Avenue.
About five minutes later, he stopped another 11-year-old girl on 12th Avenue and exposed himself, according to the NYPD.
The girl fled the scene and was unharmed. Investigators interviewed both children and came up with a sketch of the suspect.
Police describe him as a white or Hispanic male, 20-30 years of age, last seen wearing a baseball cap and hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are kept confidential.
