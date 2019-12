Police looking for suspect who groped young woman on Manhattan subway platform

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who approached a young woman and forcibly touched her on a Manhattan subway platform.The NYPD released surveillance images of the incident on Nov. 29 on the southbound "R" train platform at the 14 Street-Union Square subway station.Police say the suspect approached the 18-year-old female victim from behind and touched her over her pants.The man then ran from that platform and fled the station on a northbound "4" or "5" train.The NYPD described him as bald, with eye glasses; last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue shirt, beige pants, light colored shoes, and he had on a dark colored backpack.Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.All calls are kept confidential.----------