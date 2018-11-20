Suspect wanted for sexually assaulting, raping woman in Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect forced the woman into a building in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
Police in the Bronx are searching for the suspect who raped a woman in the Bronx.

The NYPD released a picture of the suspect.

Police say the man pretended to have a gun when he randomly approached a 27-year-old woman Sunday morning in Mott Haven.

He's accused of forcing her into a building near St. Ann's Avenue and East 135 Street and making her perform a sex act before raping her.

He then took off with $40.

The victim went to Lincoln Hospital where she was treated and released.

The suspect is described as a black man, 6'0" tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweats, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapebronx newsNew York CityBronxMott Haven
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman raped in Prospect Park South, new video of suspect
Day care owner arrested after toddlers found in street
AccuWeather: Bitter cold descends for Thanksgiving Week
Arrest made after racist graffiti sprawled on burial ground
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 4 dead, including officer, gunman
Suspect charged in Baby Hope death dies
Tekashi69 among 4 arrested on racketeering, weapons charges
Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban
Show More
Report: Ivanka used personal email for government work
Tractor-trailer bursts into flames after crash on I-287
Male human remains found in duffel bag
Woman dies in fall from cruise ship balcony, victim ID'd
NJ couple on way to their wedding killed in crash
More News