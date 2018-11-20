Police in the Bronx are searching for the suspect who raped a woman in the Bronx.The NYPD released a picture of the suspect.Police say the man pretended to have a gun when he randomly approached a 27-year-old woman Sunday morning in Mott Haven.He's accused of forcing her into a building near St. Ann's Avenue and East 135 Street and making her perform a sex act before raping her.He then took off with $40.The victim went to Lincoln Hospital where she was treated and released.The suspect is described as a black man, 6'0" tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweats, and white sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------