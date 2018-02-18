Suspect wanted for robbing woman on her own front porch in Queens

Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a woman on her own front porch.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are trying to track down a suspect wanted for robbing a Queens woman on her front porch.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 near 181st Street and Union Turnpike.

Police say the suspect approached the 50-year-old on her porch, asked for the time, and then grabbed her purse and tried to run away.

The woman fought back and at some point the suspect slammed her against her car.

Eventually a getaway car peeled around the corner, picked up the suspect, and drove away.

The robber got away with the woman's purse, which contained seven credit cards, $800 in cash, and an iPhone 8.

The suspect is described as approximately 5'10" to 6'0", mid 20s to mid 30's.

The getaway car was a silver Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

