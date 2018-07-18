HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --Police are searching for a man who was captured on camera sexually assaulting a woman in an elevator in Manhattan.
Officers say the man seen in new surveillance video grabbed a woman as she stepped off an elevator on June 17 in a building near 7th Avenue and West 138th Street in Harlem.
The suspect then allegedly followed her off the elevator and tried to grab her again before fleeing the building.
The victim was not injured.
The suspect is described as approximately 40-years-old, 5'7" tall, 160 pounds, with a thin build, a dark complexion and a balding head with short hair. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat with "YOLO" written on it, a black t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*