Kids found safe in car after suspect stole vehicle in Brooklyn

CeFaan Kim has the latest updates from Canarsie.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspect who stole a running car with three children inside on Friday evening.

The incident was reported at Flatlands Avenue and East 81st Street before 5 p.m.

Police said the 1, 2 and 8-year-old children -- two girls and a boy -- were left inside the car while both their mother and father apparently went into a store.

"The mom wanted to go into a beauty supply store so the mom exits the vehicle, the dad exits the vehicle. Both of them go into the beauty supply store on Flatlands Avenue and E. 81st Street," says Chief William Aubry.

The children were found safe in the car just after 7 p.m. about seven blocks away on E. 78th Street. The keys were in the car, but the engine was off. The suspect was nowhere to be found.



"The kids looked very scared and nervous, they're nose was running and looked very nervous," said Dwight Bowman.

The parents were escorted by police to be reunited with their kids.

The father's phone was left in the SUV. It is unclear if the suspect actually stole anything.

The kids were taken to a hospital, but they appear to be okay.

The DA is exploring possible charges against the parents.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

