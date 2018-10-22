WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are on the lookout for a man they say pulled off a vending machine jewelry heist in Brooklyn.
Authorities say the man seen in surveillance photos used fraudulent credit cards to buy approximately $13,000 worth of jewelry from a vending machine outside of the William Vale Hotel in Williamsburg.
The incident took place on Sept. 20 at approximately 1:15 p.m at the hotel, which is on North 12th Street.
The suspect is described as being in his 20s to 30s, 5'10" tall, 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*