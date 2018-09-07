Suspect wanted in Brooklyn home invasion, victim needed 42 staples in head

A woman has already been arrested, but police are seraching for this man.

Eyewitness News
PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for one of two people behind a violent home invasion in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the suspect, along with a woman who has already been arrested, knocked on a door near Prospect Park.

When a 38-year-old man opened the door, the woman used a mallet to break the door's chain lock.

Once inside, the two began beating the man.

They got away with $42.

The victim needed 27 staples in his head.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

