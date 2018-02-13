EAST PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) --New video shows the person police say is robbing gas stations at gunpoint in Suffolk County.
The suspect first tried to rob a gas station in East Patchogue last week.
After the clerk refused to hand over any money, the suspect tried another gas station in Brookhaven.
The armed robber cleaned out the register and took off.
Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
