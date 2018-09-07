Suspect wanted in Brooklyn home invasion, victim needed 27 staples in head

A woman has already been arrested, but police are seraching for this man.

Eyewitness News
PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for one of two people behind a violent home invasion in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the suspect, along with a woman who has already been arrested, knocked on a door near Prospect Park around 4:30 a.m. on September 1.

When a 38-year-old man opened the door, the woman used a mallet to break the door's chain lock.

Once inside, the two began beating the man.

They got away with $42.

The victim needed 27 staples in his head.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid to late 20s. He is approximately 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a hoodie, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

