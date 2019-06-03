Suspect wanted in rape of 78-year-old Queens woman in custody

By Eyewitness News
ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- Police say they have the suspect wanted in the rape of 78-year-old Queens woman in custody.

Monday morning, police picked up 30-year-old Ryan Bayard.

Police provided a previous booking photo of the suspect.

On Sunday morning around 6 a.m., it's alleged that Bayard entered through a side door and raped the woman who lives in the home.

She was asleep at the time.

Neighbors say the home had been seemingly uninhabitable for some time, with boarded up windows and people coming and going at odd hours.

"For a while there, they were using it as a bordello if you will, they would just break in and bring a couple of girls over, you'd see guys going in and out, in and out," the neighbor said.

"No one should be living there, period, the house is unlivable," another neighbor said. "There's no heat, no water, no lights, no nothing."

The victim is recovering at the hospital.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

