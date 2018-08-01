Police are looking for a suspect who they say is behind a string of burglaries in Lower Manhattan.In one burglary two weeks ago, police say he stole $21,000 in jewelry from one woman's apartment.In all, he's taken more than 30,000 worth of jewelry and electronics in six different break-ins.No one was hurt in any of the incidents.The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a dark complexion, approximately 30 to 40 years of age, about 5'6" to 5'8" tall with a stocky build.Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------