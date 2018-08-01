Suspect wanted in string of burglaries in Lower Manhattan, 30K jewelry taken

EMBED </>More Videos

He's taken more than $30,000 in jewelry.

Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
Police are looking for a suspect who they say is behind a string of burglaries in Lower Manhattan.

In one burglary two weeks ago, police say he stole $21,000 in jewelry from one woman's apartment.

In all, he's taken more than 30,000 worth of jewelry and electronics in six different break-ins.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a dark complexion, approximately 30 to 40 years of age, about 5'6" to 5'8" tall with a stocky build.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglaryjewelry theftLower ManhattanManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man shoved onto subway tracks at Grand Central
New pot policy begins in Manhattan
NYPD: Man kills wife, ex-wife, son, himself over custody dispute
Customer finds worm crawling out of fish at NJ restaurant
Burglar killed in Queens wanted in Baltimore shooting
Aeromexico airliner crashes, all survive; some walk away
Journey home underway for remains of US soldiers killed in Korean War
Ex-girlfriend of NYC murder suspect: 'He was trying to kill me'
Show More
2 teenagers shot in East Harlem; No suspects in custody
Body found in Hudson River near where swimmer disappeared
Pit bull saved after being chained to tree without food or water
Police kill armed homeowner after he killed intruder
Man accused of stabbing grandmom's health aide 40 times
More News