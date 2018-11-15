Suspect wanted in violent Lower East Side assault

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The NYPD is on the lookout for a man who they say violently attacked another man in Manhattan.

Police say the suspect seen on surveillance video approached a 62-year-old man on October 8 in a building near Madison Street and Jackson Street on the Lower East Side and punched him several times in the head.

The suspect then managed to flee the area.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises on his face.

The suspect wanted for questioning is described as being in his 20s, approximately 6' and 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hooded jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

