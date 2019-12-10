Suspect who escaped from Rockland County Courthouse in custody

NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Authorities say a suspect who escaped from the Rockland County Courthouse Monday is in custody.33-year-old Christopher Palumbo walked out at about 4 p.m., and was on foot heading in an unknown direction, police said.Police in Clarkstown confirmed that he has been apprehended, but have not yet provided further details.Police said Palumbo was not believed to be armed. There is no word yet on why he was in court.----------