One person was fatally shot in a police-involved shooting on the Lower East Side Friday morning.It happened around 7:15 a.m. inside an apartment building on Cherry Street. Police say someone in the home called 911 to report a domestic dispute.When police arrived, the 42-year-old 911 caller told police that the person she called about was in the rear of the apartment.Officers found the man in a closet and say he was calm and compliant to the officers as they began to escort him into the hallway.Suddenly, the 32-year-old suspect broke away from the officers, and allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and ran at the 911 caller.The NYPD released a picture of the knife:"This happened in an instant. Within a second, as he's walking out, he grabs that knife and immediately goes towards his domestic partner and begins stabbing her. At that point officers immediately took their weapons out and discharged them," said Chief of Department Terence Monahan, NYPD.As the suspect was allegedly stabbing the woman, officers fired their weapons five times.Once the attack had stopped, officers immediately called for an ambulance and performed CPR.He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and pronounced dead.The 911 caller is being treated at another area hospital for slash wounds to the right side of her face and left shoulder, as well as a puncture wound to the left shoulder.She is expected to survive and is in stable condition.Police say there is a history of domestic violence between the two and there was a recent order of protection in place against the suspect.Monahan also noted that the officers involved were wearing body cameras that were rolling the entire time."They were rolling before they got into the apartment, kept the entire incident," Monahan said. "It captures the officers doing the CPR, doing anything they could to save this individual's life."Several officers who responded were treated for minor injuries, mostly for ringing in their ears."The officers are fine. They were taken to Beth Israel for observation, they are being released," Monahan said.NYPD officials say the two officers involved should have probably handcuffed the suspect while he was cooperating, but it did appear that the situation had calmed down and no longer seemed necessary. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.