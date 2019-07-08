Suspect wounded in confrontation with police in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is in serious condition after being shot by police during a confrontation in the Bronx.

The man, who was in his fifties was shot on W. 166th Street and Ogden Ave. in Highbridge. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital.



The suspect is accused of breaking into a car around 7 p.m. Sunday.

"Officers have body cameras that were on that capture the suspect saying 'I have a gun - (expletive) die!'" said NYPD Chief Terry Monahan.

Officers say they then approached him, and a struggle began.

"When the guy was on the floor, he was still resisting arrest, the cop brought the gun and shot him twice," said eyewitness Mercedes Escodo.

One officer then fired two shots and hit the suspect in the arm. A 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene.

Many in the neighborhood are questioning why the man was shot while he was being held down.

The NYPD then said, "When you're not standing there, you don't see the suspect is armed with a gun. That he says quite clearly, 'I have a gun, die' and the officer saying the gun was pointed in his chest. When you're looking for a distance, you're not seeing what's happening in that close quarter."

The suspect was taken into surgery at the hospital, and is expected to recover.

Charges are pending.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
high bridgenew york citybronxpolice shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another pride flag burned outside Harlem gay bar
Girl, 3, dies after tree branch falls at New Jersey campground
Billionaire Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking
Heroic uncle saves niece from fire in WA, says he'd do it again
AccuWeather: Clouds, showers give way to nice Monday
NYC to hold ticker tape parade for Women's World Cup champs
US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
Show More
Attacker in Bronx street vendor beating to be sentenced
Woman charged with stabbing 2 police officers in NJ
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
Police: LI woman stabbed, bit woman before locking herself in room with victim's children
Lawsuit: Georgia discriminates against Puerto Ricans obtaining driver's licenses
More TOP STORIES News