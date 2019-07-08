Suspect wounded in confrontation with police in the Bronx

BREAKING - Police involved shooting on West 166 street and Ogden Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx, One man taken to the hospital, There is video from the moments shots were fired, Language warning courtesy: Maverick @ABC7NYNewsDesk @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/gok4enPIGo — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) July 8, 2019

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is in serious condition after being shot by police during a confrontation in the Bronx.The man, who was in his fifties was shot on W. 166th Street and Ogden Ave. in Highbridge. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital.The suspect is accused of breaking into a car around 7 p.m. Sunday."Officers have body cameras that were on that capture the suspect saying 'I have a gun - (expletive) die!'" said NYPD Chief Terry Monahan.Officers say they then approached him, and a struggle began."When the guy was on the floor, he was still resisting arrest, the cop brought the gun and shot him twice," said eyewitness Mercedes Escodo.One officer then fired two shots and hit the suspect in the arm. A 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene.Many in the neighborhood are questioning why the man was shot while he was being held down.The NYPD then said, "When you're not standing there, you don't see the suspect is armed with a gun. That he says quite clearly, 'I have a gun, die' and the officer saying the gun was pointed in his chest. When you're looking for a distance, you're not seeing what's happening in that close quarter."The suspect was taken into surgery at the hospital, and is expected to recover.Charges are pending.----------