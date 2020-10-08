Suspect wounded in police-involved shooting in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A suspect was wounded in a police-involved shooting in Queens Thursday.

The exact details of the incident are unknown at this time, but it appears officers were attempting to apprehend a man connected to a past shooting when shots were fired in the area of 182nd Street and 144th Avenue in Jamaica.

The suspect was shot once in the chest and once in the arm and is in critical condition.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.

Two police officers are being treated for tinnitus at North Short University Hospital in Manhasset.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

