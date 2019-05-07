Suspected arsonist in custody after series of car fires in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A suspect is in custody after several cars were set on fire in Jersey City late Monday afternoon.According to police, 29-year-old Rashawn Washington was walking down the street, setting napkins on fire and throwing them into vehicles with open windows.Washington may have set as many as four vehicles on fire, authorities said."It wasn't that difficult to catch him," said Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly. "It's just the opportunity and quick thinking of people that saw him to contact the police and get us down here as quickly as possible."Washington is also accused of lighting mattresses on fire.The Jersey City Fire Department responded and put out all of the fires.No one was injured and charges against Washington are pending.----------