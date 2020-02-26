Suspected carjacker dead after police-involved shooting, chase in Queens

CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A suspected carjacker was shot and killed after a police-involved shooting and vehicle chase in Queens.The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday while children were coming home from school in Cambria Heights.Officials report Nassau County police were pursuing the possible carjacker when the driver went across the border into Queens and crashed into a beauty salon at 217th Street and Linden Boulevard. Authorities confirm the driver was shot and killed by Nassau undercover officers.Resident Yvette Agosto said she had never seen anything like it before."Scary for me, knowing I have a 9-year-old and thinking the neighborhood should be safe," she said.Authorities advised residents to avoid the area and use an alternate route for travel. The NYPD was processing the crime scene into the early morning hours Wednesday since the incident happened in the city. The shooting will be investigated by Nassau County detectives.----------