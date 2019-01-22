JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --Police have arrested the man accused of opening fire inside a Jersey City mall earlier this month.
Two people were shot Jan. 11 around 6 p.m. inside the food court at the Newport Centre Mall.
One victim was shot in the stomach, while the other hit in the arm. The victims separately walked themselves to the hospital, where they were treated and released.
Authorities later identified Ahmad Broadway as the suspected gunman. Police announced his arrest on Tuesday.
He is facing charges of unlawful possession of a weapon/handgun, aggravated assault, causing or risking widespread injury and bail jumping.
The motive of the shooting is unclear, but officials are looking into whether it was gang-related.
One of the shooting victims faces, Jalil Holmes, was placed under arrest and charged on an open warrant from an event that occurred on January 9.
He is facing a slew of charges in that incident, including aggravated assault, conspiracy and weapons charges.
