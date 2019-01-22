Suspected Jersey City mall gunman arrested on multiple charges

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police have arrested the man accused of opening fire inside a Jersey City mall earlier this month.

Two people were shot Jan. 11 around 6 p.m. inside the food court at the Newport Centre Mall.

One victim was shot in the stomach, while the other hit in the arm. The victims separately walked themselves to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

Authorities later identified Ahmad Broadway as the suspected gunman. Police announced his arrest on Tuesday.

He is facing charges of unlawful possession of a weapon/handgun, aggravated assault, causing or risking widespread injury and bail jumping.

The motive of the shooting is unclear, but officials are looking into whether it was gang-related.

One of the shooting victims faces, Jalil Holmes, was placed under arrest and charged on an open warrant from an event that occurred on January 9.

He is facing a slew of charges in that incident, including aggravated assault, conspiracy and weapons charges.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingmallJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother's boyfriend arrested after 7-year-old boy found dead in NJ
Prosecutors: Man killed wife before she cut him out of will
Body of missing Chili's waitress, mom of 7-year-old, found
Mom watches son take final breaths after being shot
'Miracle puppy' survives euthanasia, finds forever home
Man gets locked inside 24 Hour Fitness after gym closed
Lawmakers pass bill to strengthen abortion rights in NY
Alleged gunman calls police after fatal LI shooting
Show More
Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel
2 buildings evacuated in Brooklyn after crack found
Video: Confrontation between woman, armed man, teens in Miami
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Gay couple claims hate crime at Queens tattoo parlor
More News