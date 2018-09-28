Two robbery suspects armed with a syringe stole boxer shorts and air fresheners from a store in the Bronx Wednesday.Video shows the suspects fighting with workers at a Family Dollar.During the tussle, one of the men threatened to stab the workers with the syringe.The second man then threatened the workers with a knife.Police say the suspects fled the scene with nearly two dozen packages of boxers and 15 bottles of air freshener.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------