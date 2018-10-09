Police on Long Island have arrested three suspects who are accused of breaking into cars and stealing items that were inside.Investigators say multiple automobiles were broken into early Monday morning in the vicinity of Douglas Avenue and Whitehall Lane in Wantagh.Police responded to a call for suspicious males in the vicinity who arrived in a white SUV and observed two males walking who fit the description.Officers found they possessed stolen goods from the cars, and observed a third person hiding in a separate car who also had possession of stolen items.Police then discovered the SUV had been stolen.Police arrested 21-year-old Joshua Bonilla of Union City, New Jersey and 21-year-old Anthony Pierre of Brooklyn on multiple charges, including grand larceny and petit larceny.The third suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was charged with petit larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle.----------