Suspects in alleged robbery that police say led to NYPD detective's death charged in court

The two suspects arrested in connection with the death of an NYPD detective in Queens were officially charged in court Monday.

QUEENS (WABC) -- The two suspects arrested in connection with the death of an NYPD detective in Queens were officially charged in court Monday.

Christopher Ransom, 27, and Jagger Freeman, 25, are both facing charges of murder, assault, robbery and other crimes following the alleged February robbery of a T-Mobile store that police say led to the friendly-fire death of Detective Brian Simonsen.



Chief Assistant District Attorney John M. Ryan said, "This was a tragic incident that should have never happened. The two defendants were allegedly on a robbery-spree - hitting cell phone stores - but this time the heist went awry and two veteran police officers were shot. One defendant allegedly served as a look-out and the other is accused of holding up the store workers with a fake handgun. The police, doing what they do every day without hesitation, responded to the scene. One of the defendants allegedly ran at and pointed his fake gun at the police and the responding officers fired. Detective Brian Simonsen was killed and Sergeant Matthew Gorman was seriously injured."

Ransom and Freeman were remanded and ordered to return to court on May 15th. If convicted, both men face up to 50 years to life in prison.

