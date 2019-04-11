Suspects in murder of Staten Island mom Jeanine Cammarata expect to appear in court

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Michael Cammarata and his live-in girlfriend, Ayisha Egea, who are accused of killing Cammarata's estranged wife Jeanine, are expected to return to court Thursday.

The body of Jeanine Cammarata, a 37-year-old mother of three and substitute teacher, was found charred and unrecgonizable inside a storage shed in Arden Heights April 4, and once identified, 42-year-old Michael Cammarata and 41-year-old were charged with murder.

Jeanine Cammarata was last scene March 30 leaving her current boyfriend's apartment to meet her estranged husband and see their kids. She was reported missing after she didn't show up for work at PS 29 the following Tuesday, which the principal described as out of character.

Survailence video from March 30 shows Michael Cammarata leaving his Queens apartment building with a bag. Authorities said surveillance video at the storage facility shows what appears to be the same man entering with the same bag.



Friends and fellow teachers at PS 29 will wear purple this Thursday in her memory. Purple is the color of domestic violence awareness. Additionally, if the suspects appear in court for their return date, the friends will attend the court hearing while wearing purple.



