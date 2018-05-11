Suspects break into Manhattan apartment through fire escape, hold tenant at knifepoint

Naveen Dhaliwal has the story from the Upper East Side.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for two suspects who broke into a Manhattan apartment and held the tenant and knifepoint before ransacking the place, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to arrests.

The incident happened in the vicinity of East 93rd Street and Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side around 3:30 a.m. on April 15.

Authorities say the two male individuals entered the 24-year-old victim's apartment through a window via the fire escape. They proceeded to threaten him with a knife, and they removed clothes, sneakers and bags from inside.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

The suspects fled the location on foot and were seen on several surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

