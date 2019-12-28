Suspects kidnap man and shoot his friend in Brooklyn: Police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Terrifying video of a violent robbery in Brooklyn that ended with a 28-year-old man kidnapped, zip-tied and left on the street.The incident occurred Saturday at Herkimer Street and Nostrand Avenue in Bed- Stuy.The video shows that a group of men approach 2 men walking together and force one of the men into a Honda Odyssey.The suspects then pull out a gun and shoot at the 26-year-old man who was with the victim.Police say the group of men then transfer the victim into a black Honda Accord.The victim was left taped and zip-tied on Preston Court near Kings Highway, police said.EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he received treatment for a laceration to the forehead sustained after being pistol whipped.The victim's iPhone was removed by the individuals during the incident.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All