North Texas suspects shot woman to death for her vehicle as they fled after shooting cop, police say

BURLESON, Texas -- Authorities in north Texas say a group of suspects accused of shooting and wounding a police officer during a traffic stop may have also shot and killed a woman to carjack her during their flight from the law Wednesday morning.Police in Burleson, located about 15 miles south of Fort Worth, identified one of the suspects they are seeking as 39-year-old Jerry Don Elders. According to Police Chief Billy Cordell, Elders was the person behind the wheel who shot at the officer.Police said at about 4:15 a.m., Elders, another male and a female were in an SUV as the officer approached the passenger side. That was when the shots were fired allegedly by Elders. The vehicle then took off.The officer, whose identity wasn't immediately disclosed by Cordell, was rushed to the hospital, where he was stable with injuries not believed to be life threatening, Cordell said.Elders and company sped away from the area before abandoning the vehicle as it caught fire. According to Cordell, investigators believe the suspects then went to a nearby home and carjacked a resident.Cordell said the woman from the home showed up with gunshot wounds at about 8:44 a.m. to a police station in Joshua, Texas, seven-and-a-half miles away from Burleson.The woman, who wasn't immediately identified, was taken to the hospital, where she died.Police believe Elders' last known vehicle is a stolen silver Toyota Tacoma with Texas license plate "DKB6819." Elders, who is considered armed and dangerous, is wanted on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.The U.S. Marshals, Texas Rangers and Texas Department of Public Safety have also been called to investigate and search for the suspect.Police urged anyone who has seen either the suspects or the vehicle to contact 911 or Burleson police at 817-426-9903. They also directed tips to Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477).