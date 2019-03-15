Police search for suspects who attacked man, beat him with bat in Queens

Police are searching for the suspects who attacked a man in Queens.

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects who beat a man with a bat in Queens.

The NYPD released video of the attack, which happened early Sunday morning in the vicinity of Metropolitan Avenue and Grandview Avenue in Ridgewood.

Police say the victim was actually carrying the bat when he got into an argument with two men.

One of the men knocked him to the ground while the other stole his bat and starting beating the 41-year-old victim.

He was taken to Wyckoff Hospital in critical but stable condition. The suspects took off.

The NYPD issued the following descriptions of the attackers:

Individual #1: is described as a male Hispanic, in his late 20's and approximately 5'5"-5'9" tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Individual #2: is described as a male Hispanic, in his late 20's and approximately 5'5"-5'9" tall. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

