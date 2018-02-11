Suspects wanted for robbing, punching cab driver in Midtown

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a group of suspects robbed a cab driver in Manhattan.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for violently robbing a yellow cab driver in Manhattan.

The robbery happened on January 6 while the 28-year-old driver was stopped at a light on 39th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Police say the suspects pulled the cab's door open, grabbed $600 and ran off.

The driver chased them down, but once he caught up one suspect punched him in the face.

He sustained a bloody nose but did not go to the hospital.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberycab driverstaxiManhattanMidtownNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News