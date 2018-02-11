Suspects wanted for robbing, punching cab driver in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for violently robbing a yellow cab driver in Manhattan.
The robbery happened on January 6 while the 28-year-old driver was stopped at a light on 39th Street and Fifth Avenue.
Police say the suspects pulled the cab's door open, grabbed $600 and ran off.
The driver chased them down, but once he caught up one suspect punched him in the face.
He sustained a bloody nose but did not go to the hospital.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts