Suspects wanted for targeting, robbing deliverymen in New York City

UPPER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are searching for a group of suspects wanted in a string of robberies targeting deliverymen.

Police say the suspects targeted deliverymen late at night in Upper Manhattan at least four separate times.

They wait until the victims make their delivery, push them off their electric bikes and ride off.

Police say in at least two of the robberies, one of the men pulled out a knife.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper manhattanmanhattannew york citycrimemeal deliverynypdrobberycrime stoppersarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Murphy to unveil road map for 'responsibly reopening' New Jersey
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
AccuWeather: Brisk and chilly with passing showers
Why the L train tunnel opening is so important now
Gov. Cuomo says he can envision baseball being played this summer
Paraprofessional fundraises to feed families at Queens school
Some upstate NY businesses may open in May, Cuomo says
Show More
de Blasio promises road map to recovery by June 1
NJ tooper wounded during gunfire exchange at trailer park, AG says
A path in phases will guide NY's recovery
LI hospital workers receive lunch from 9/11 law firm
Brooklyn accordionist entertains neighborhood from stoop
More TOP STORIES News