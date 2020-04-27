UPPER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are searching for a group of suspects wanted in a string of robberies targeting deliverymen.
Police say the suspects targeted deliverymen late at night in Upper Manhattan at least four separate times.
They wait until the victims make their delivery, push them off their electric bikes and ride off.
Police say in at least two of the robberies, one of the men pulled out a knife.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Suspects wanted for targeting, robbing deliverymen in New York City
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More