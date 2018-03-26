The NYPD released new pictures of two men wanted for a violent attack at a Bronx subway station.Police say the suspects tried to rob a man at the 219th Street station early Sunday morning.When the victim tried to get away, authorities say one of the men slashed him across the face.He was taken to the hospital, while the suspects got away empty handed.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------