Police are searching for at least three people behind a string of armed robberies in upper Manhattan and the Bronx.Investigators say the thieves enter businesses during the overnight hours, usually delis, point guns at the employees and then take money from the cash register.In one case, they tied up four victims with zip-ties.The robberies began back on October 14th and continued through just this past Monday.They've fled the scenes in a Chrysler 300, a gray sedan and a dark-colored Acura with a yellow stripe on the windshield.Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------