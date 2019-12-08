Suspended officer, ex-officer face additional charges in NJ vandalism case

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A suspended New Jersey police officer and a former special law enforcement officer face additional charges for allegedly vandalizing vehicles owned by a man who filed a complaint against them.

Prosecutors charged the Asbury Park officers, 29-year-old Stephen Martinsen and 26-year-old Thomas Dowling, with two counts each of second-degree official misconduct.

Authorities say the two officers wore disguises when they rode their bikes to the cars in September, smashed the windows and slashed all the tires.

City leaders suspended Martinsen without pay and Dowling, a special officer, was fired.

If convicted of second degree charges, Martinsen and Dowling face up to 10 years on each charge in a New Jersey State Prison and a possible five year period of parole ineligibility.

The two were already facing conspiracy, weapons and criminal mischief charges.

