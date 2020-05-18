SUV crash kills child, man, and 3 women in Rutherford

RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five people including a child have been killed after an SUV crashed into the rear of a construction vehicle on westbound Route 3 in Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday night.Investigators said the SUV struck the rear of a front loader in the westbound lanes near Ridge Road just before 11:00 p.m.The crash occurred at the location of an ongoing construction projectWestbound Route 3 was shut down and traffic diverted to northbound Route 17 overnight. The roadway reopened shortly before 6:30 a.m.Three women, a man, and a boy were killed, investigators tell Eyewitness News.The Bergen County Prosecutors Office and the Rutherford Police Department are investigating the crash.----------