RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Multiple people have been killed after an SUV crashed into the rear of a construction vehicle on westbound Route 3 in Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday night.
Investigators said the SUV struck the rear of a front loader in the westbound lanes, near Ridge Road, just before 11:00 p.m.
The crash occurred at the location of an ongoing construction project
Westbound Route 3 has been shut down and traffic diverted to northbound Route 17.
The Bergen County Prosecutors Office and the Rutherford Police Department are investigating the crash
SUV crash leaves multiple people dead in Rutherford, NJ
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News